“My Son Says Thank You When I Say I Love You” by Staci Halt

Staci Halt

MY SON SAYS THANK YOU WHEN I SAY I LOVE YOU

It happened one time, then again;

I am certain whatever it indicates—

embarrassment, or maybe

he’s unearthed quietly

the fact that I am difficult

to love, and responds

in the only reasonable way he can—

the new exchange cemented itself

into our routines around the time

of the divorce.

I’ve heard children will often

punish the mother. Why shouldn’t they

unload their righteous little arsenals?

There must be another version of our life.

One where we never have to leave

the farm by the woods,

where the trampoline

springs never rust,

the Japanese maple has grown enormous,

and the forsythia I planted,

rampant—it has so wildly

taken over, that after a long day

when we pull in the winding drive

towards home, we can’t remember

why we are so sad,

because everything is a clamor

of yellow yellow yellow—

the house, the yard, the barn,

even the pine-choked sky.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Staci Halt: “I am a writer near Boston and mother of six wonderful humans and several pets. My poems often come through a speaker who faces or reflects on terrifying circumstances; the poems end up serving as a sort of container for something that demands containment or would otherwise be unbearable.” (web)

