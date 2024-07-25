“Buying Produce from the Marked-Down Cart” by Lynn Levin

Lynn Levin

BUYING PRODUCE FROM THE MARKED-DOWN CART

The Minor Virtues

I rescue them at times from the back of the store—

cellophaned oranges and apples

packaged good-side-up.

I imagine them as little brains

thinking of the days when they were on the tree

and full of promise.

Mostly I leave the rusty beans, blotched pears

to the gleaners, calling to mind my days

as a gleaner at Dominicks and Star

when I approached with furtive hunch

the scratched and bruised, bought them

with my meager pay. What a bounty of salads and pies

they made me who saved them from the heap.

More than anything I hate waste

and yet how much

of my own life have I let go unused.

—from Rattle #49, Fall 2015

__________

Lynn Levin: “I love to describe things in my poems. Somehow I think that expands or extends life as we know it. Right now I am interested in celebrating small practices in a series of poems I am calling The Minor Virtues. These poems seek to capture pleasant things, although some of these pleasant things may have a dark border.” (web)

51 SHARES Facebook Twitter