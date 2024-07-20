“We Have Said So Many Goodbyes” by Annika Ziff Glueck

Annika Ziff Glueck (age 12)

WE HAVE SAID SO MANY GOODBYES

for my grandmother lost to Alzheimer’s

Today we remember you.

And will always remember you,

Even though we said many goodbyes

These past years.

Goodbye to the last time you’ll remember my name,

The last time you’ll read me a book,

The last time you’ll play a game with me,

The last time you’ll join family dinner,

The last time I will hear your words,

The last time you’ll walk with me,

The last time I’ll make you laugh,

The last time you’ll hear my voice

and respond.

And now this last goodbye,

As we lay you to rest,

Free to be your whole self again.

After so many goodbyes.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Annika Ziff Glueck: “I started writing poetry when I was younger, and my grandmother Anne encouraged me to keep going. I love to curl up and read, but for me, writing is hard some days. I love poetry as a way to share my ideas and emotions, and communicate my voice.”

